New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is known for his versatile acting. Now the actor will be seen essaying the role of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla in a yet-to-be-titled film.

Starring Rajkummar, this new project will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP and helmed by by 'Saand Ki Aankh' fame director Tushar Hiranandani.

Rajkummar talking about his character said, "Srikanth Bolla is an inspiration! It's indeed a privilege to play such an inspiring persona who has been through a lot of hardships and despite that has risen like a phoenix! I am really looking forward to playing Srikant."

Producer Bhushan Kumar on backing the project said, "Srikanth Bolla's story testifies the very proverb of acing against the odds. Having faced so many challenges since birth, yet not letting anything hamper his dreams - his journey is truly inspirational. And it's indeed a privilege to be associated with a person like him. The personality of this character is such that only an actor of a calibre like Rajkummar Rao can justify it and we are happy to have such a fine actor on board.

He further added, "Tushar Hiranandani's vision to showcase this captivating story is very peculiar. As we are thrilled to make this film, we are equally excited for the audiences to witness this compelling story of Srikanth!"

The movie is based on the hardships of Srikanth Bhola. He has faced immense opposition and struggles early in life right from his birth to fighting a long-standing legal battle with the state after class 10 to opt science stream.

However, Srikanth always had bigger dreams, he not only cleared his tenth and twelfth standard exams with flying colors but also managed to be the first international blind student to study at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, USA.

The tale is penned by Sumit Purohit and Jagdeep Sidhu, and the shoot on this film will commence in July 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh