New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajkummar Rao is one of the best new-age actors we have in Bollywood and with every passing film he has proved his mettle in his professional life. Although the actor has been open about his personal life, he refrains from talking too much about it.

However, now the reports suggest that the actor who is dating actress Patralekhaa is soon going to get married to her. Yes, he is all set to tie the knot with her longterm girlfriend soon. According to an article published in ETimes, the duo are getting hitched in November only and even their wedding dates are finalised.

The report stated, "The dates in question being rumoured are November 10-11-12. We also hear that certain celebrities close to the couple have already been informed. Of course, there'll be non-industry friends and relatives too. As per sources, it's going to be a close-knit ceremony."

It's going to be a hush-hush affair with only close friends and family attending the event. Meanwhile for the unversed, Rajkummar and Patralekhaa are dating since 10 years and the latter even made her Bollywood debut opposite Raj with City Lights.

On the other hand, talking about Rajkummar's film front, he recently appeared in Maaddock production's 'Hum Do Humare Do' starring Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. Apart from that, he has quite a few films in his kitty including Badhaai Ho, Monica, O My Darling, Bheed and many more.

The actor was recently present in The Kapil Sharma Show where he spoke about his marriage saying, “Abhi tak meri shaadi nahi hui hai toh log chahte hai ki main experience ho jaaun ki kya kya problem aa sakti hai."

Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation about the wedding news from either Rajkummar or Patralekhaa. Well, we hope the two make it official soon.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal