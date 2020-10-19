Rajkummar Rao even went for Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his amazing performance in the film Trapped, know the reason why this scene was deleted:

When it comes to the on-screen performance, the Bollywood stars go far beyond the point in proving their acting skills and one such actor who has managed to steal the show with his stellar acting skills is Rajkumar Rao. The talented actor has not only won hearts of fans by his films but also by the roles he takes up and in one such film 'Trapped' he took the bold role and did a scene which was later deleted but is doing rounds on the social media after 5 years of the film.

The filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane shared a five-year-old photo of Rajkummar Rao in which he is sucking on a condom while he is sitting in a room. This photo was from the scene of film Trapped.

Taking to Instagram. Vikramaditya Motawane wrote, "Rajkummar Rao sucks on a condom in a deleted scene from #Trapped. We were asked by the censor board to delete the scene. When I asked why, they asked me why he’s sucking on a condom. I said because he hasn’t had anything to eat or drink in days and it’s strawberry flavoured. They didn’t get it. I had to delete it."

Motwane's post went viral on social media. One of the users said, "What a pity that they did. That’s a brilliant scene"

Another user said, "What an absolute gem this film was"

Rajkummar Rao even went for Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for his amazing performance in the film Trapped. This movie was based on a man who gets trapped in his own apartment over a span of 20 days. The film also won Best Editing award at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.

On the work front, Rajkummar is going to be seen in the 2021 film Badhaai Ho sequel in which he will be starred opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni and will be out in January 2021.

