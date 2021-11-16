New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, after 11 years we can pronounce Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa as 'Man and Wife'. The couple tied the knot on November 15 in Chandigarh's luxury resort Oberoi Sukhvilas, a seven-star property amid a forest reserve on the outskirts. Both looked breathtaking in ace designer Sabyasachi's outfits.

Rajkummar Rao adorned a white sherwani, while Patralekhaa opted for a beautiful red saree and teamed it with a red embroidered dupatta. Her dupatta had a heartwarming message in Bengali, "Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye sompurno korilam". She paired her look with a stone-studded matha matti, earring set, a heavy choker, gold kadas and kundan bangles.

The bride shared pics from her dreamy wedding and captioned it as, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever..."

Well, everyone knows who Rajkummar is, but not many know about his wife Patralekhaa. So here we are with detailed information about Mrs Rao.

Born in a Bengali Kayastha family, in Shillong, Meghalaya, Patralekhaa Paul is an actress who made her debut with Hansal Mehta's CityLight, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Before her big break in Bollywood, the actress did a few commercials for Blackberry and Tata Docomo while studying at H.R. College of Commerce and Economics.

Filmography

After making a debut in Bollywood with CityLights, she earned positive views both from critics and the audience. She also won a Star Screen Awards for Most Promising Newcomer in the Female category. Next, she went on to star in Vikram Bhatt's urban-thriller Love Games followed by Nanu Ki Jaanu. She has also been part of several web series, namely Bose: Dead/Alive (ALTBalaji), Cheers (JioCinema), Badnaam Gali, (ZEE5), Forbidden Love (ZEE5) and Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu (ALTBalaji, ZEE5).

Personal Life

The actress spent her childhood in North-East and has two siblings Parnalekha and Agnish. She went to a boarding school named The Assam Valley School and completed her higher studies at H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. The actress is now married to one of the prolific actors of Bollywood, Rajkummar Rao. The couple met on the sets of CityLights and have been dating ever since.

