New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are all set to tie the knot in Chandigarh today, November 14. The couple has been dating for a long time and finally decided to take a plunge in the presence of their family and close friends. Now, pics and videos from their pre-wedding ceremonies are surfacing over social media platforms. Out of all, a video grabbed our attention which is no less than a dreamy proposal. However, Patralekhaa's gesture will make you go 'oh how adorable'.

As per reports, the couple had their pre-wedding ceremonies at one of the luxury resorts, The Oberoi Sukhvilas, in Chandigarh. The actor took the opportunity and went down on his one knee for lady love with an engagement ring and popped the question. Seeing this, Patralekhaa immediately went down on her knees and said 'yes' to his proposal.

In the viral video, we can see the couple looking stunning in an all-white dress. Patralekhaa adorned a gown while Rajkummar chose to go Indo-Western with his look. Here check out the video below:

Apart from this, Viral Bhayani also uploaded some inside pics from the couple's wedding wherein we can see ace choreographer Farah Khan as one of the attendees. Seeing the pics, we can say that the couple had an all-white theme as all the guests are seen adorning white dresses. Check out the pics below:

The two met on the set of CityLights and fell in love with each other. Since then, the couple has been growing strong. As per reports, Rajkummar has planned something big for his soon-to-be wife, which he will give her on their big day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar Rao has several films in his kitty that are scheduled to release in 2022, namely Badhai Do, Monica, O My Darling and Hit: The First Case. Patralekhaa, on the other hand, made his debut in 2014 with CityLights and was last seen in a ZEE5 web series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu.

