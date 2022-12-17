Rajkummar Rao Calls Irrfan Khan's Death 'Biggest' Loss To Industry, Terms Shah Rukh Khan 'Greatest'

Celerated actor Irrfan Khan passed away in April 2020 after fighting a long battle with cancer. Though it's been over 2 years since the actor breathed his last, fans and celebs still remember him in one or the other way and the recent being Rajkummar Rao who remember the actor as he opened up about his last meeting with him in London.

According to Pinkvilla, Rajummar Rao called Irrfan Khan's death the 'biggest' loss to the industry, stating that the late actor impacted his life in a big way. Recalling his meeting with Irrfan, 'Monica O My Darling' star said, "I think those 2-3 hours I would always cherish because that guy who knew what was coming and still the way he was portraying himself and he was still so curious about things, about life and he wanted to travel and he became very sufi-type, very sufiyana."

"And of course, I don’t think there would be another Irrfan Khan ever in this country. The biggest loss in the industry," he further noted.

Rao further added that another actor who inspired him is Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Pathaan, stating that he has never met anyone like him. "The way that he treats you, we all know him, though. I think the greatest guy. We all love him," he noted.

Professionaly, Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his recently released Netflix movie Monica O My Darling. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor and Radhika Madan in the lead role.