New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajkumar Rao is an actor who aces each and every role. There is absolute no doubt, that Rajkumar has done some of the most critically acclaimed roles in the Indian film industry. Rajkumar has proved him as a seasoned actor, with unique style and versatility. He may not done many movies but his every single performance is artistically essayed. With his brilliant performance through out, this actor has made his own fan base in the industry.

Its Rajkumar Rao's 37th birthday! Rajkumar celebrates his birthday on August 31st. Appreciating this actor's stellar performance till now, we bring you his most-underrated roles that proves he is the very best and every on should talk about it.

Here's 5 most underrated roles of Rajkumar Rao:

Love S*x aur Dhokha

This film marks Rajkumar's debut in Bollywood industry. The movie was released in year 2010 featured Rajkumar Rao as Adarsh, a middle class boy who struggles with his job and gets entrapped in a s*x-tape controversy.

Shimla Mirchi

Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, this movie was released after a much delay of 5years. Rajkumar's role in this movie is a first for him. The movie was not a success but, Rajkumar as Avinash nails his role.

Raabta

Rajkumar went way extra in this love story. Using prosthetics, Rajkumar turned him self almost unrecognizable for this Raabta role. Although the movie did not do well on box-office, Rajkumar scored many praises for his role in the movie.

5 weddings

A foreigner and a Desi, classic love story which released in 2018, features Rajkumar as a Police officer who is appointed for the safety of Nargis a journalist from outside of India. Rajkumar slays his role of police in this culture drama.

Made in China

Netflix released movie Made in China is one of the latest movie of Rajkumar. He aced his role in this light hearted cinema as middle-aged Gujrati businessman who moves to china for a new start after many failures. With his banters in the Rajkumar manages to make the movie fun.

Posted By: Ashita Singh