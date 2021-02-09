Rajiv Kapoor passed away at the age of 58 due to cardiac arrest. Many celebrities from film industry paid their last respects to the actor, filmmaker on social media. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor and filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor’s sudden demise has shocked the entire Bollywood. He passed away at the age of 58 after suffering a heart attack. As soon as the news of Rajiv’s demise came out, celebrities from all over started pouring their condolences for him on social media. Right from his nieces Kareena Kapoor Khan and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to his industry friends Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Neil Nitin Mukesh and others paid their last respects online.

Rajiv's directorial, Prem Granth's actress Madhuri Dixit wrote, I had the opportunity of working with #Rajiv Kapoor in the film PremGranth. It was a difficult subject which he handled with great maturity though it was his first film. Remembering the wonderful moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the Kapoor family. RIP", while legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tweeted saying, "Mujhe abhi pata chala ki Raj Kapoor sahab ke chote bete, guni abhineta Rajiv Kapoor ka aaj swargwas hua. Sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua.Ishwar unki aatma ko shanti pradan kare yehi meri prarthana."

Rajiv Kapoor was the youngest of Raj Kapoor's five children. Last year, his elder brother Rishi Kapoor and sister Ritu Nanda too passed away due to cancer.

Check out the tweets and posts of celebrities here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #RajivKapoor ji. My deepest condolences to the entire family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 9, 2021

Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the demise of Rajiv Kapoor. A soul gone too soon. My thoughts and prayers are with the Kapoor family in this difficult time. Om Shanti🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Z98vvR0cxk — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) February 9, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (RKS) (@riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

Devastated!! Another big loss to the family 🙏🏻 one of my most favourite people in the world. Love him so so dearly. Don’t remember a Happy Moment without him. Chimpu uncle we will miss you. 💔 RIP 🙏🏻. pic.twitter.com/wUPAfn4eJd — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) February 9, 2021

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal