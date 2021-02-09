Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor reached to pay her last respect to, meanwhile, Randhir was also spotted outside the hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away at the age of 58 due to cardiac arrest on Tuesday. He was rushed to Mumbai's Inlaks Hospital by elder brother Randhir Kapoor. The news was confirmed by his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv