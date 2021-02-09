Rajiv Kapoor was last seen in the film Zimmedaar (1990) after which he turned to producing and directing films.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajiv Kapoor, the brother of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor passed away today. He was 58. The actor marked his debut in the Bollywood industry with the film Ek Jaan Hain Hum. He was also the lead actor of his father Raj Kapoor's last directorial film Ram Teri Ganga Maili that was released in the year 1985.

Rajiv Kapoor Family:

The actor was the youngest son of Raj Kapoor and was the brother of Rishi and Randhir Kapoor. Mera Naam Joker actor had five children Randhir Kapoor, who is an actor and filmmaker, Late Ritu Nanda, she passed away last year, Late Rishi Kapoor, the actor succumbed to cancer last year, Rima Jain and Rajiv Kapoor.

Rajiv Kapoor's Career in Bollywood:

Before taking up his career as a filmmaker and producer, he acted in several films including Lover Boy, Zabardast, Hum To Chale Pardes, Aasmaan, and many others. He also produced the 1991 superhit film Henna, the film was directed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. The filmmaker-producer was known as Chimpu in the Kapoor family.

Rajiv Kapoor Wife:

Talking about Rajiv Kapoor's personal life, he married architect Aarti Sabharwal in the year 2001, after dating for two years. According to reports, she was working paralegal at a Law firm in Vaughan, Canada. However, later the duo got divorced in the year 2003.

The actor passed away as he suffered a heart attack. The news of his demise was shared by late actor Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram page. She shared the post that had the picture of Rajiv and wrote, "RIP".

As soon as the news of the same was out, many celebrities from the film fraternity came forward to pay condolences to the actor. Director Madhur Bhandarkar took to Twitter and wrote, "Sad to hear demise of Actor & director Rajiv Kapoor, My heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family.#OmShanti"

Sad to hear demise of Actor & director Rajiv Kapoor, My heartfelt condolences to the entire Kapoor family. 🙏#OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/trxRQCYQO0

Will miss you so much Chimpu. All the fun times, the stories and jokes. Will miss you specially at Kaka's house. We will always love you, always think about you and miss you! Heartbroken #RajivKapoor pic.twitter.com/tdfWp3fgD7 — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) February 9, 2021

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant and TV-show host Tehseen Poonawala also wrote, "Will miss you so much Chimpu. All the fun times, the stories and jokes. Will miss you specially at Kaka's house. We will always love you, always think about you and miss you! Heartbroken. "

