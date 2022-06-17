New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Rajinikanth has a massive fan following all over the country and his fans eagerly wait for his films. The superstar was last seen in Annaatthe in 2021 and fans are curious to know about his next projects. Earlier, this year, his new movie tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 169' was announced. Now the official name of the film and poster are also announced and fans are very excited.

Sharing the poster of the new film, the official Twitter account of Sun Pictures wrote in the caption, "#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial".

The name of the film was not revealed before and was named 'Thalaivar 169'. The teaser of the film was released in February. Sharing the teaser, Sun Pictures, wrote, "Presenting Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar169 directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial".

Apart from Rajinikanth, it is also reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Mohna, Ramya Krishnan, and Sivakarthikeyan might also join the star cast of the film. If Aishwarya will join the film, it will be her second collaboration with the superstar as they were seen together in the superhit film Robot. The plot of Jailer is not announced yet, but it seems like a thriller and action film as the name and the poster suggested.

Jailer stars Superstar Rajinikanth and it will be written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Shiva Rajkumar is likely to be the antagonist in Jailer. The filming will start in July 2022. The music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Tamil films, Rajinikanth has also worked in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali films and has worked in over 160 films. His last film Annaatthe became one of the highest grossing Tamil films in 2021. It revolved around the relationship of Kaalaiyan, a village president and his sister, Thanga Meenatchi.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav