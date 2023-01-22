Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' To Not Clash With Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan-2'? Here's What We Know

Superstar Rajinikanth has made his fan with his come back to the big screens with his film 'Jailer'. Even though the release date of the film is not been officially announced yet, it was reported that Jailer will release in the Summer of 2023 and can possibly clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2. It has now been reported that Jailer will release around Independence Day this year.

According to the reports, Jailer will release on August 11, 2023. If the reports are true, then the movie will clash with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The first look of Jailer was unveiled in August 2022. In the poster, Rajinikanth can be seen standing with an intense look on his face.

Recently, Tamannaah Bhatia joined the star cast of Jailer. Announcing the news, she wrote, "Finally I can share this with you all… the news is out!!! I am soo sooo happy and honoured to be a part of this movie #Jailer with the one and only Thalaivar @rajinikanth sir directed by @nelsondilipkumar Can’t wait to share this experience with all of you."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

Meanwhile, talking about Ponniyin Selvan 2, the movie will release in theatres on April 28, 2023. It is an adaption of Kalki Krishnamurty’s 1955 novel ‘Ponniyin Selvan’. It stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. Ponniyin Selvan 1 was a huge success at the box office and become one of the highest grossing Tamil films in 2022.

However, the movie has to face a box office clash with another most-awaited film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. It stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role, along with Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. Karan Johar will return as a director after 7 years for this film.