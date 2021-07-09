A Thalaiva-lookalike wanted to impress the audience by pulling off a Rajini-style stunt on stage. However, he failed miserably and ended up doing something really 'hilarious'.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The megastar of the Indian film industry, Rajinikanth needs no introduction. The famous Tamil actor has a huge fanbase who worship and admire him across India. His popularity is credited to his aura and surreal stunts that have influenced many people. Fans often try to imitate Rajinikanth out of admiration. In one such recent example, a Thalaiva-lookalike wanted to impress the audience by pulling off a Rajini-style stunt on stage. However, he failed miserably and ended up doing something really 'hilarious'.

Video of this 'funny' incident has gone viral on social media in which a man looking just like Rajinikanth can be seen standing on a dias and entertaining people with his antics. When he tried to perform a stunt with a chair, his leg got stuck and he fell down. The audience is then heard bursting into laughter but some people immediately rushed to help the man. The video was posted by an Instagram user Niranjan Mahapatra who shared the video which has got 766k views till now.

While many people laughed in the comment section of the video others reminded Rajinikanth's stunts are not everyone's cup of tea. On Instagram user wrote "If anybody laugh on this stunt, he/she should think twice that can he/she walk like him at his age ?.This is not the first time that fans have tried to pull off Rajinikanth's stunts. Earlier also many such videos have emerged reflecting the Thalaiva craze.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth reportedly will be flying to the US for a routine medical check-up. The actor has completed the shooting of his high budget movie Annaatthe in Hyderabad according to a statement by his office.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha