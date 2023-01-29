Rajinikanth Warns Legal Action Against Those Who Commercially Exploit His Name, Voice, Image And More

South megastar Rajinikanth has issued a public notice against all those who have been commercially exploiting his name, image, voice, etc without permission. The Jailer actor's advocate S. Elambharathi issued a public notice in which he warned civil as well as criminal proceedings against those who infringe upon the actor's image, voice, name and more.

The notice read, "On behalf of our client Mr.Shivaji Rao Gaekwad alias Rajinikanth, residing at No.18, Raghava Veera Avenue, Poes Garden, Chennai- 600086, one of the most celebrated/acclaimed and successful actor in Indian Cinema particularly south Indian Cinema. Our client is an actor of humongous reputation having acted in films across languages for decades."

It further read, "His charisma and nature as an actor and a human being has earned him the title "Superstar" called upon by millions of his fans worldwide. The sheer proportion of his fan base and his respect across the film industry is unmatched and undisputable. Any damage or violation to his reputation or persona would entail great loss to our client having its effect over many spheres. Our Client is a person with a celebrity status and thus has "Personality/Publicity/Celebrity Rights" over all facets of his personality."

"It has come to Our Client's notice that various platforms and mediums and also various product manufacturers are misappropriating Our Client's name, voice, image, Photograph and caricature image, artistic image, computer Al (Artificial Intelligence) generated image, and other characteristics to create popularity amongst the public and to entice member of the public to purchase their products and to have access their Platform and medium. Our client is popularly known as Superstar," it continued.

"Unauthorized usage of Rajinikanth’s name, image, voice etc is likely to create confusion and deception amongst the public," read the notice.

On the professional front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe. He will be next seen in Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer which is being bankrolled by Sun Pictures. The movie also stars Mohanlal and is expected to release this year.