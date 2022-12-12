Rajinikanth Turns 72: Superstar’s FIRST GLIMPSE As Muthuvel Pandian From ‘Jailer’ To Be Out Today At THIS Time

Superstar Rajinikanth turns 72 today, on December 12, 2022. To mark the special occasion, the makers of his upcoming film ‘Jailer’ have decided to reveal his first glimpse from the movie today.

Taking to their social media account, Sun Pictures, the production house behind Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ shared a special poster featuring the superstar. Alongside the post, the makers announced the time of release of the first glimpse.

The first look of Rajinikanth as jailer ‘Muthuvel Pandian’ will be released today on the superstar’s birthday at 6 PM, the makers announced on social media. “Muthuvel Pandian arrives at 12.12.22 - 6 PM. Wishing Superstar @rajinikanth a very Happy Birthday!” read an official tweet by the film’s production house.

Rajinikanth will be seen as jailer Muthuvel Pandian in ‘Jailer’. The highly action-packed entertainer will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and will also star Shiva Rajkumar, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth, whose real name is Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, has had an illustrious career spanning over five decades. The superstar has featured in over 160 films till now in six languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. The superstar was last seen in the 2021-film ‘Annathee’.

Recently, the superstar was in the news after he heaped praises for the blockbuster Kannada film ‘Kantara’. Rajinikanth praised the film via his Twitter handle and wrote, “The unknown is more than the known” no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema.”

Rajinikanth also invited actor-director Rishab Shetty to his house to congratulate him in person for making ‘Kantara’. Sharing pictures from the same, the production house of ‘Kantara’ Homable Films took to Twitter and wrote, “Moments to treasure for life for the #HombaleFilms #Kantara team. With #noneother than the #Thalaiva himself. Thank you @rajinikanth sir for your precious time.”