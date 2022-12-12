Rajinikanth Turns 72: Kamal Haasan, Dhanush & More Celebs Send Heartfelt Wishes To 'Thalaiva'

Megastar Rajinikanth is celebrating his 72nd birthday today, that is, December 12, 2022. Meanwhile, wishes have been pouring in for the Thalaivi star on his special day. Celebs as well as his fans have been sending him warm wishes on his birthday.

On Monday, Superstar Kamal Haasan headed to his Twitter handle and wished his best friend Rajinikanth on his birthday. The Vikram star wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday to my dear friend Superstar @rajinikanth. On this special day, I wish you to continue your successful journey (sic)."

Dhanush also took to his Twitter space and wrote, "Happy birthday THALAIVA," while Sita Ramam actor Dulquer Salman also tweeted, "Happy Birthday Superstar #Rajinikanth Sir ! You are the best & keep inspiring us forever."

Happy birthday THALAIVA 🙏🙏🙏 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 12, 2022

Actor Raghava Lawrence tweeted, "Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! On this special day, we are starting jigirthanda shooting with your blessings! Guruve saranam @rajinikanth."

Happy birthday Thalaiva! I pray Ragavendra swamy for your good health! May you live a long long life! On this special day, we are starting jigirthanda shooting with your blessings! Guruve saranam 🙏🏼🙏🏼 @rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/9tFe1FbHhP — Raghava Lawrence (@offl_Lawrence) December 12, 2022

Rajinikath's 72nd birthday is going to be a special one as the makers of his forthcoming highly-anticipated film Jailer have decided to release the first poster of the movie today. Sun pictures, the production house behind Jailer, shared on Monday, "Muthuvel Pandian arrives at 12.12.22 - 6 PM Wishing Superstar @rajinikanth a very Happy Birthday!"

Shivaji Rao Gaikwad aka Rajinikanth is an Indian actor and producer who has given maximum number of hits to the South film industry. In a career spanning over 5 decades, he has done 160 films in different languages including Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam. Known for his uniquely styled lines and idiosyncrasies in films, he has a huge fanbase across South India and has a cult following.