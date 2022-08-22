Rajinikanth Looks Intense In 'Jailer' First Look, Film Goes On Floors Today | See Here

Superstar Rajinikanth is all set to come back to the big screens with his film 'Jailer'. The superstar was last seen in Annaatthe in 2021 and fans are curious to know about his next projects. The makers have finally revealed the first look of Rajinikanth from Jailer and it looks intense.

Sharing the first look, the official Twitter page of Sun Pictures wrote, "#Jailer begins his action Today!"

Rajinikanth can be seen in formal attire and he can be seen standing with an intense look on his face.

The movie was tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 169' and the first poster was unveiled in June 2022. Sharing the poster of the new film, the official Twitter account of Sun Pictures wrote in the caption, "#Thalaivar169 is #Jailer @rajinikanth @Nelsondilpkumar @anirudhofficial".

Meanwhile, the film was announced in early 2022 with an intriguing teaser. Sharing the teaser, Sun Pictures, wrote, "Presenting Superstar @rajinikanth’s #Thalaivar169 directed by @Nelsondilpkumar and music by @anirudhofficial".

The movie will hit the theatres in the Summer of 2023. Jailer stars Superstar Rajinikanth and it will be written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. It is also reported that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Mohna, Ramya Krishnan, and Sivakarthikeyan might also join the star cast. If Aishwarya will join the film, it will be her second collaboration with the superstar as they were seen together in the superhit film Robot. However, there is no official announcement regarding the other star cast yet. The music of Jailer will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which revolved around the relationship of Kaalaiyan, a village president and his sister, Thanga Meenatchi. It starred Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Khushbu and Meena. The movie became one of the highest grossing Tamil films in 2021. Meanwhile, Nelson last directed Beast, which starred Thalapathy Vijay.