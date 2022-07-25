Rajinikanth Is Tamil Nadu's Highest Taxpayer; Daughter Aishwaryaa Receives His Award

The Income Tax Department honoured South's superstar Rajinikanth for being the highest and most prompt taxpayer in Tamil Nadu. The award was collected by Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa, on his behalf from Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event. For the unversed, Rajinikanth is counted as one of the highest-paid actors in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Instagram, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, shared the news with his father's fans.

Aishwaryaa shared a bunch of pictures of herself taking the Samman Patra as the award.

Sharing the picture, Aishwaryaa wrote, "Proud daughter of a high and prompt taxpayer. Many thanks to the #incometaxdepartment of Tamilnadu and Puducherry for honouring appa on #incometaxday2022 #onbehalfofmyfather"

Take a look at the pictures shared by Aishwaryaa here:

As soon as the pictures were shared, several fans spammed the comment section with heart emojis. A comment reads, "Proud to be thalaivar fan," a social media user commented. "Congratulations to thalaivar.

Meanwhile, on Rajinikanth's professional front, the actor has collaborated with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for a new film titled Jailer. As per media reports, the Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai is also being considered for the female lead role.

If the reports turn out to be true, then Rajinikanth and Aishwarya will mark their collaboration after 11 years as they previously worked on a blockbuster film Ethiran. The film was named 'Robo' in Telugu. Rajinikanth was last seen in Annatthe. Helmed by the Siva, the film was released on Diwali 2021 and got mixed reactions from the film.

Reports also claim that the film will be released on the big screen in August or September in Hyderabad. The movie will be bankrolled by a big-budget commercial entertainer, which will have music scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar also received the highest tax award from the government. The Bollywood actor received the certificate from the IT department.