Rajinikanth while donating for COVID-19 relief fund said, "I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the govt to control the pandemic." Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the second wave of COVID-19 is continuing to spread its wings, many people have come out in support of the central and state governments to extend their helping hand. Be it businessmen or film stars, everyone is trying to do their bit for the people of the country amidst these tough times.

The new person to join the bandwagon is none other than the Thalaiva himself. Yes, we are talking about South superstar Rajinikanth who donated over Rs 50 lakhs for COVID relief fund to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. As per a tweet of ANI, he handed over the amount to the CM at the secretariat and was quoted saying, "I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the govt to control the pandemic."

Chennai: Actor Rajinikanth handed over Rs 50 lakhs for COVID relief fund to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin at the secretariat



"I appealed to the people to strictly follow COVID restriction favoured by the govt to control the pandemic," said Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/KFrzT4xSXZ — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, recently, Rajinikanth's daughter, Soundarya Rajinikanth's husband Vishagan's family also met CM Stalin and donated Rs 1 crore in the COVID-19 relief fund. The meeting was attended by Soundarya along with Vishagan and her father-in-law Vanangamudi. Taking to her Twitter handle, Soundarya wrote, "My father-in-law Mr S.S.Vanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the honorable Chief minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our contribution of 1cr for the chief ministers #CoronaReliefFund from our pharma company Apex laboratories, Makers of #Zincovit (sic)."

My father-in-law Mr. S.S.Vanangamudi, husband Vishagan, his sister and I visited the honorable Chief minister @mkstalin sir this morning to hand over our contribution of 1cr for the chief ministers #CoronaReliefFund from our pharma company Apex laboratories, Makers of #Zincovit pic.twitter.com/jXDEIXaM3V — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 14, 2021

Apart from Soundarya and Rajinikanth, many other celebrities too have donated money for COVID-19 relief fund. Priyanka CHopra and Nick Jonas raised almost Rs 4 crore, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli donated Rs 2 crore while Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar helped with Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal