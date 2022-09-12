  • News
  • Entertainment

Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Glimpse Of Newborn | See Here

Soundarya Rajinikanth and Vishagan Vanangamudi are blessed with a baby boy. She also shared a glimpse of her baby boy on social media.

By Simran Srivastav
Mon, 12 Sep 2022 12:23 PM IST
Minute Read
Rajinikanth's Daughter Soundarya Welcomes Baby Boy, Shares Glimpse Of Newborn | See Here
Image Courtesy: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Twitter

Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi welcomed a baby boy on Sunday. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Chennai. She took to social media to announce this good news and also shared a glimpse of her baby boy.

Announcing the news and sharing the pictures, she wrote, "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings. Vishagan, Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved’s little brother. VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22. #Veer #Blessed. thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr.Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3".

In the first picture, Soundarya can be seen holding the hand of her baby boy. She also shared pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

As soon as Soundarya posted the pictures and announced the news, fans started pouring congratulatory messages for the couple. Moreover, fans also gave their blessing to the couple. One fan wrote, "Congrats Maam...Happy for you and may god bless always your lovely family." Another commented, "Welcome to this world Lil baby, have all the wealth, good health, happiness and peace on this planet. Congratulations Soundarya ma’am and Vishagan bro."

This is Vishagan and Soundarya's second marriage. Soundarya was previously married to o businessman R Ashwin, with whom she has a son Ved. In 2016, Soundarya announced that she and Ashwin filed for divorce by mutual consent. She welcomed her first child Ved in 2015.

Also Read
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sacchin Shroff To Replace Shailesh Lodha?..
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Sacchin Shroff To Replace Shailesh Lodha?..

On the work front, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe, which revolved around the relationship of Kaalaiyan, a village president and his sister, Thanga Meenatchi. The movie starred Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jagapathi Babu, Abhimanyu Singh, Soori, Bala, Prakash Raj, Khushbu and Meena. The music of Jailer will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth earlier unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Jailer'. The movie will hit the theatres in the Summer of 2023. Apart from Superstar Rajinikanth, Jailer reportedly stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Mohna, Ramya Krishnan, and Sivakarthikeyan.

Also Read
Neeraj Kabi To Portray Jawaharlal Nehru In Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'Sam..
Neeraj Kabi To Portray Jawaharlal Nehru In Vicky Kaushal-Starrer 'Sam..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.