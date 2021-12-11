New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Superstar Rajinikanth aka 'Thalaiva' has been ruling the hearts of fans across the globe. Born on December 12, 1950, Rajinikanth was raised in a Maratha family in Karnataka. A fact that many people are not aware of is that the actor started out as a bus conductor and then, stepped into the Tamil film industry, becoming one of the highest-paid actors.

The actor made his on-screen debut in 1975 with director K Balachander's Apoorva Raagangal. The movie also starred Kamal Haasan and Srividya in lead roles.

Major Awards of Rajnikanth

Rajinikanth has been conferred with some of the prestigious awards over the period of time, which includes the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2021), Padma Vibhushan (2016), Filmfare award for best actor - Tamil (1985), Padma Bhushan (2000), Vijay award for bets Villian (2011), Vijay Award for a favourite hero (2015, 2011, 2008), Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema (2010) and Raj Kapoor Award (2007).

Superhit movies of Rajnikanth

In his over four-decade-long filmy career, Thalaiva starred in over 170 films and churned out super hits films such as Mullum Malarum (1978), Baasha (1995), Padayappa (1999), Pathinarv Vayathinile (1977), Annamalai (1992), Muthu (1995), Johnny (1980), Thalapathi (1991), Ninaithale Inikkum (1979) and Bloodstone (1988).

One of the interesting facts about Rajinikanth is that he is the second-highest-paid actor in Asia after Jackie Chan. Other than acting, the actor also worked as a screenplay writer, producer, and playback singer. He is not only a renowned actor but also a philanthropist, spiritualist and also has a keen interest in South Indian politics. After his movie Bairavi, which was released in 1978, the actor was referred to as the superstar of Tamil cinema.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen