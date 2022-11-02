Rajinikanth Becomes Emotional While Talking About Puneeth Rajkumar, Calls Him 'God's Child'

LATE Kannada cinema superstar Dr Puneeth Rajkumar on Tuesday was conferred with 'Karnataka Ratna', which is Karnataka’s highest civilian award. The 67th Kannada Rajyotsava was attended by the south cinema film stars including Rajinikanth and Jr NTR and the Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The Karnataka Ratna Award was received by the late actor's wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and his brother Shivarajkumar was also present there. At the event, Rajinikanth became emotional while talking about Puneeth and revealed why he did not attend his funeral.

Rajinikanth called Puneeth God's child and said that his aatma is with us. "In Kali Yuga, Appu (Puneeth) is like Markandeya, Prahlada, Nachiketa. He’s a God’s child. That child lived among us for some time. He played with us and made us laugh. And again, that child went back to God. His aatma is with us,” Rajinikanth said.

Talking about not attending Puneeth's funeral, Rajinikanth revealed that he had undergone an operation and was in the ICU when Puneeth passed away. He was also not told about Puneeth's death for three days because of his health condition at that time. “I would never want to lose that child’s smiling face from my memory,” he said.

Dr Puneeth Rajkumar's documentary 'Gandhada Gudi' was released in theatres last week and it was an emotional and nostalgic journey for his fans. At the screening of Gandhada Gudi, fans became emotional and called the film the perfect tribute to the actor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes to the team of 'Gandhada Gudi' ahead of his movie's release. "Appu lives in the hearts of millions around the world. He was brilliance personified, full of energy and blessed with unparalleled talent. #GandhadaGudi is a tribute to Mother Nature, Karnataka's natural beauty and environmental conservation. My best wishes for this endeavour," he tweeted.

Puneeth Rajkumar was popularly called Appu by his fans and was one of the most popular actors in the Kannada cinema.