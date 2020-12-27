The doctors attending him said that his is stable and there is nothing alarming in his medical reports.

Chennai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth, who was admitted to the Apollo Hospitals in Hyderabad on December 25, was discharged on Sunday afternoon.

The doctors attending him said that the actor's is stable and there is nothing alarming in his medical reports. However, they have advised him to take complete bed rest and avoid any activity which causes stress.

"Mr Rajinikanth was admitted to the hospital on 25 December 2020 with severe hypertension and exhaution. He was kept under close medical supervision and treated by a team of doctors. His blood pressure has been stabilised and he is feeling much better. In view of his improved medical condition he is being discharged from the hospital today," the Hyderabad Apollo Hospital said in a statement.

"In view of his post-transplant status, labile hypertension and age the following advice has been given in addition to the medications and diet: 1. Complete bed rest for 1 week with regular monitoring of blood pressure. 2. Minimal physical activity and avoid stress," it added.

Rajinikanth, who recently launched his party for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Friday due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion. However, the hospital later said that the veteran actor was okay and there is "nothing alarming".

On Saturday, the hospital provided an update about his health and said he is "progressing well" and his condition was "better control". It said that the 70-year-old will be discharged on Sunday after an evaluation from the doctors.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for his upcoming movie 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad over the last few days. The shoot has to be halted after several crew members of the film tested positive of the dreadful COVID-19 infection. While the superstar tested negative, a couple of other people from the set had also tested positive coronavirus after which he isolated himself and was being monitored closely.

