New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's First Superstar, Rajesh Khanna, is the only actor who has given 15 back to back hits between 1969 to 1971. Throughout the 1970s, he was the highest-paid actor in the Hindi cinema and later shared the honour with Amitabh Bachchan from 1980-87. He was one of the actors who will inspire generations with his impeccable acting in films such as Ittefaq, Kati Patang, Anand, Bawarchi, Amar Prem, and the list goes on.

Fondly known as Kaka, he never failed to impress the audience with his acting skills, wherein he infused life in the characters onscreen with his impeccable performance. He essayed some iconic roles in the films that taught the audience to enjoy every moment of life.

The Padma Bhushan Awardee breathed his last on July 18, 2012, after a period of illness and left behind a rich legacy that will be cherished for years to come.

Ahead of Rajesh Khanna's death anniversary, we have listed down a few of his iconic films that one must watch:

Anand

In this film, Rajesh Khanna essays the role of a patient who is at the last stage of his cancer. His character teaches the viewers to live his life to the fullest, in his words "Babumushoi, zindagi badi honi chahiye..lambi nahi"

Ittefaq

Through this movie, he broke his lover boy look and stepped into Yash Chopra's murder mystery thriller wherein he essayed the role of a painter who is tried for murdering his wife.

Kati Patang

This film took Rajesh Khanna's popularity to new heights. In this film, he falls for a widow and what unfolds left the audience impressed.

Aradhana

After this film, Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore's Jodi became a hit and went on to do several films together.

Bawarchi

Once again, with Hrishikesh Mukherjee's film, he broke the myth of lover boy and stepped into the genre of comedy. In this film, he essayed the role of cook who tries his best to keep the family together.

Amar Prem

Rajesh Khanna's role in this film was appreciated by all and who can forget one of the iconic dialogue from this film " Pushpa...I hate tears"

Kaka is survived by his wife Dimple Kapadia, and two beautiful daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinki Khanna.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv