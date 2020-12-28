On Rajesh Khanna's birthday, we are bringing you some of the unknown facts about Kaka's life, check out

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Rajesh Khanna who was the OG of Bollywood was born on December 29, 1942, and if would have been 80 today. The superstar gave back to back hit films in the Bollywood industry. The actor shares his birthday with his elder daughter Twinkle Khanna also known as Mrs. Funny Bones. Rajesh Khanna was that popular actor that women could not resist themselves and they used to throw themselves on him. It was also said that his white Fiat car used to be covered with lipstick marks when he would leave it alone. So, on his birthday, we are bringing you some of the unknown facts about Kaka's life:

1. Rajesh Khanna made it in the Bollywood industry through a talent hunt that was organized by Filmfare and United Producers in 1965.

2. His original name was Jatin Khanna but it was his uncle who suggested him to change his name and after that, this name became so popular and a household name that many parents of the 80s took the decision of naming their children after him.

3. Rajesh Khanna was very popular and he also used to received letters written in blood from women. There was also a time when he used to leave his white Fiat car alone and when he used to return he would found it covered with lipstick marks.

4. Rajesh Khanna was in a serious relationship with actress Anju Mahendru and he dated her for around seven years. After this, they broke up because Mahendru was not ready for marriage.

5. Rajesh Khanna tied the knot with Dimple Kapadia 8 months before her debut film Bobby was released. She was a huge fan of Rajesh and was a budding actress at that time when she got married to Rajesh.

6. Rajesh Khanna shared a very close bond with RD Burman and Kishore Kumar.

7. For the unversed, British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) had made a film on him called 'Bombay Superstar in 1974’.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma