New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood has witnessed several super hit films over a period of time, and one among them was Anand. The film was released in 1971 and featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna in pivotal roles. Now, the producer Sameer Raj Sippy, who is the grandson of NC Sippy is all set to re-make the film. For people who don't know, NC Sippy had originally backed the 1971's film, and now his grandson is all set to make its remake. As of now, the cast and director of the film are yet to be finalised.

Not many details regarding the film are out online, we only know that the film is under the scripting stage. However, Sameer Raj Sippy, producer of the film confirmed this development and said that the young generation should know stories like Anand.

The announcement was made by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Taran wrote, “OFFICIAL REMAKE OF ‘ANAND’ ANNOUNCED… #Anand - one of the most iconic films starring #RajeshKhanna and #AmitabhBachchan, directed by #HrishikeshMukherjee - will be remade by the original producer - #NCSippy’s grandson #SameerRajSippy - along with producer #VikramKhakhar. While the film is in the scripting stages, the makers are yet to finalise the director and star cast. #Anand #AnandRemake.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

"Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today, and especially when there is a great appetite for good content," as quoted by India Today said.

Producer of the film, Vikram Khakhar added, "Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally. Placing Anand in the post-Covid era, where we emphasise the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand."

About the '1971 film Anand'

Helmed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, the film also featured Sumita Sanyal, Ramesh Deo, and Seema Deo in key roles. The dialogues of the film were written by Gulzar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen