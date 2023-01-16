Rajeev Sen Opens Up On His Family Supporting Charu Asopa, Says 'It's A Wonderful Thing'

Estranged couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have been in the headlines for a while. Despite their disagreements, Rajeev accepts that Charu is supported by his family, particularly his parents and sister, star Sushmita Sen.

"Yes, I have heard that my family has been supporting Charu and why not. It's a wonderful thing. I am happy that Charu has a wonderful rapport with my mom, dad and sister. Why would I get affected with that. It does not affect my relations with my family. We are a very close-knit family and these are things that really make me laugh," says Rajeev, adding, "Strangely enough, a lot of people also think that I have been supporting Charu's mother and sister."

The Peshawar actor also attracted internet users' attention when it was pointed out that Sushmita follows Charu on Instagram but not him. Rajeev responds to the same by stating, "My sister is a public figure. Everybody knows her and a lot of people follow her. But she has been following limited people on the social media platform for the longest time and people who have been following her know that.

"From day one, she has not followed me on Instagram...never. She only follows me on Twitter. I have said this before and I am saying this again. It's a very childish thing. Moreover, how does it matter if she is following me or anyone else."

Rajeev recently posted a vlog on YouTube to discuss his personal life and share his perspective. The actor claimed that even if he would not have done it, he "had to do it because unfortunately, in this country, if you keep quiet and do not reply to things, people think you are guilty."

He continued, "My personal life or what I dealt with is nobody’s business. I understand that I am a public figure and a lot of people are interested in knowing about me, I am not here to give clarifications about how things affected me emotionally and mentally. In the end, whatever happens, happens for the best."