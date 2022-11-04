Rajeev Sen Accuses Charu Asopa Of Romance With Karan Mehra, Says ‘Had No Clue About What Was Going On Between Them’

Estranged couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are headed towards splitsville yet again. In another ugly spat, the former has now accused his wife of cheating on him with television actor Karan Mehra.

Recently, Charu Asopa revealed in an interview that Rajeev Sen cheated on her while she was pregnant. Rajeev has now opened up about all the allegations against him and said that the remarks are fake.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajeev Sen spoke about Charu Asopa playing the ‘victim card’. “She has clearly lost her mind and all my respect for her as an individual. She has no proof (of the allegations), but her ego has gone out of the roof. My entire family loved her and supported her more than me, yet such shameful allegations. I don’t deserve this. I will never forgive her for this torture and humiliation,” the actor said.

Rajeev also mentioned voice notes sent to him by Charu Asopa’s mother, Neelam. He added that the voice note disclosed details about Charu’s romance with Karan Mehra.

“She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in. I only came to know about Karan through her mother’s voice note. I had no clue what was going on between them,” Rajeev added in the interview with Hindustan Times.

Rajeev Sen accused Charu Asopa of being insecure not just with him, but in her past relationships as well. “I’m human. I’m sure I could get angry, we all do but anger is one thing, the person who provokes you to get angry is far more dangerous,” the actor added.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married in 2019. But soon, rumors of all not going well between the two started doing the rounds. In 2021, Charu and Rajeev welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana together.