Renowned film critic Rajeev Masand will step in as the Chief Operating Officer of Dharma Cornerstone (DCA), a talent-management agency owned by Bollywood director Karan Johar.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Renowned film critic Rajeev Masand will step in as the Chief Operating Officer of Dharma Cornerstone (DCA), a talent-management agency owned by Bollywood director Karan Johar. Announcing his appointment, the company said that Masand's thriving establishment in the industry and years of professional experience will leverage strategic thinking and impressive knowledge with a creative bend in its day to day operations.

"Harvesting quick decision-making and profitable partnerships amongst stakeholders and individuals, Masand's position is set to align with the agency's vision and values to elevate its progress and success in the industry," the company said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

41-year-old worked as a journalist and critic for entertainment industry for over decades. Prior to joining the agency, he reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood movies released in India for his weekend show 'Now Showing'.

Last year, Johar had partnered with Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of talent management firm Cornerstone, to launch Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The company manages sportspersons like Virat Kohli, Vinesh Phogat, Sania Mirza, Yuvraj Singh and KL Rahul.

Reacting to the Friday's development, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said it is good that Masand has quit journalism to "join KJO (Karan Johar) officially."

"Rajeev wrote the most poisonous blind items about Sushant and me, he openly licked mediocre star kids and gave negative reviews to genuinely good films, even as a journalist he was always KJP minion. Good he left jurno facade and joined KJO officially," Kangana Tweeted.

"This is how movie mafia hijacks key people in every place, agents/critics/journaists/distributers/award jury they plant their minions in your personal life to ruin you from every angle, they ban you and ruin your image, many succum, few survive. Need strict laws in the movie industry," the following tweet read.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja