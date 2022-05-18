New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The 75th Cannes Film Festival started on May 17th at the French Riviera. This year, India has been named the 'Country of Honour' at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the marquee event. Led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur as part of the official Indian delegation, Rajasthani singer Mame Khan on Tuesday made history by becoming the first folk artist to open Red Carpet for India at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Mame Khan, who has been a playback singer for several Bollywood films such as 'Luck By Chance', 'No One Killed Jessica', and 'Sonchiriya' among others and has also been featured on Coke Studio along with Amit Trivedi.

On the Cannes red carpet, Khan was seen dressed in a traditional Rajasthani ensemble that included a vibrant pink Kurta underneath an ethnic embroidered coat. Take a look at Mame Khan on the red carpet of Cannes 2022:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mame Khan (@mame_khan)

The glamorous red carpet contingent which comprised of Indian film celebrities had put the diversity and uniqueness of Indian cinema on display.

Ambassadors from different regional cinemas were part of the delegation which along with Khan and Thakur included Shekhar Kapur, Pooja Hegde, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Tamannah Bhatia, R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, Vani Tripathi, Ricky Kej.

The India Pavilion at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival will be inaugurated today by Anurag Thakur. Also, the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting will be releasing the International Indian Film Festival (IFFI) Regulation & Poster.

The theme for this year's pavilion is 'India the Content Hub of the World'. It will showcase Indian cinema across the linguistic, cultural, and regional diversities of the country.

Posted By: Ashita Singh