Mumbai/Hyderabad | Jagran Entertainment Desk: SS Rajamouli’s period action film ‘RRR’ (Rise Roar Revolt) is now scheduled to release in cinemas on March 18. In an official statement, makers said that they have booked the April 28 date for theatrical release in case the film gets postponed again, in the wake of evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

The release of “RRR” has been postponed multiple times due to COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.

#RRRMovie on March 18th 2022 or April 28th 2022. 🔥🌊 pic.twitter.com/Vbydxi6yqo — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2022

Starring Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr and Alia Bhatt, “RRR” is based on the lives of two freedom fighters in the early 20th century, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Kumram Bheem. The film marks the Telugu debut of Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. While Bhatt has been paired opposite Ram Charan, Devgn would have an extended cameo. Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson (of Thor fame), will play the lead antagonist Scott, with Alison Doody playing Lady Scott. Chakri, Varun Buddhadev and Spandan Chaturvedi were roped in as the child artists for the film, reprising the younger versions of the characters played by Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao Jr. and Alia Bhatt.

The film has been made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 Crore. ‘RRR’ was earlier scheduled to release on January 7, 2021 but was postponed after new COVID restrictions were put in place amid fears stoked by new Omicron strain of the virus. "Inspite of our relentless efforts, some situations are beyond our control. As many Indian states are closing theatres, we are left with no choice but to ask you to hold on to your excitement," the makers said in an official statement. "We promised to bring back The Glory of Indian Cinema and at the right time, WE WILL," the official statement added further.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma