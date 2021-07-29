Shilpa Shetty's sister and actress Shamita Shetty took to her official social media handle to share a cryptic message about the ongoing controversy related to brother-in-law Raj Kundra. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: A lot is being talked about Raj Kundra's arrest in the p*rnography case controversy. While people are trolling the businessman on social media, his actress wife Shilpa Shetty has decided to stay mum in the case. However, Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty has come out and spoke about the hatred from trolls through a cryptic post.

Yes, Shamita recently took to her official social media handle to share a puzzling note where she said things like carrying on with life 'with as much integrity and love as possible'. The actress dropped her picture dressed in black, along with the post which read as, "Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. 'You got this .. keep going'. You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment... which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible."

She further added, "We look back in anger at the people who've hurt us, the frustrations we've felt, the bad luck we've endured. We look forward in fear at the possibility that we might lose our job, contract a disease, or suffer the death of a loved one. The place we need to be is right here, right now—not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be, but fully aware of what is."

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty's brother-in-law and Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra has been arrested by Mumbai Police for being the prime planner of a p*rn racket. As per the authorities, he was the mastermind behind producing and selling p*rn in a UK-based firm.

Meanwhile, in the same case, actress Shilpa Shetty, has reportedly been questioned twice by the official who are investigating the case.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal