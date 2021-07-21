Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23. He was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of creating and publishing p*rnographic content for a UK-based firm. Scroll down to see Twitter user reactions.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ever since Raj Kundra has been arrested in the case related to p*rnographic content, he has become the talk of the town. People are discussing the case and his involvement everywhere including social media. And as a result, Twitter is flooded with memes about content backed by the businessman Raj Kundra.

More than the news of the arrest, netizens seem interested about the content Kundra is alleged to have made. Sharing a meme featuring actor Johny Lever holding a knife in his hand and wearing an angry expressions, a user tweeted: "Le Boys tweeting for link be like : #RajKundra Link kidhar hai?"

Sharing a meme featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi, a user wrote: "#RajKundra to Mumbai police now: dukaan jama raha tha, aap log aake berozgaar kar diye."

Another user shared a meme featuring actor Shivaji Satam, which shows him smiling while sleeping. The meme reads: "When you finally get the link of #RajKundra's work." Meanwhile, one was featuring Sanjay Dutt's photo in his "Munnaibhai" avatar, reads: "Porn sites gets banned in india, #RajKundra: Tension nahi leneka, apun hai na."

Trolling Raj Kundra, a user sarcastically wrote: "Everyone is making memes on #rajkundra and trolling him but guys think about the situation his is going through, its really tough time for him and his family... By the way link ho to send karna."

Take a look at the Twitter users' memes and reactions here:

After #RajKundraArrest he has hired a world best lawyer to fight case in Mumbai Court pic.twitter.com/p5OdvQSH7g — Heath Ledger (@SmokerKinG017) July 21, 2021

Raj Kundra thought live streaming of adult content was the future: Mumbai Police sources.#RajKundraArrest — Farzan Patel (@TheTipsyParsi) July 21, 2021

Shilpa Shetty will now introduce Raj Kundra as



*Yeh hai mera pati porneshwar*🤭🤭 #RajKundraArrest #ShilpaShettyHusband — Deepak Thakur (@ItsDeepakThakur) July 21, 2021

Chellam Sir is the only person who has got the link. 🙊🙊🙊🙊🙊#RajKundraArrest — Regina Phalange💃 (@UnnamedGirl9) July 21, 2021

Meanwhile Someone Asking Raj Kundra In Jail #RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/jNLuDXbl5G — HasnaZarooriHai (@HasnaZaruriHai) July 21, 2021

Johnny Sins when he got to know about Raj Kundra#RajKundraArrest pic.twitter.com/hwvBxPTB0m — Dr.Anwesha Kar (@anwesha2152) July 21, 2021

Raj Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23. He was arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of creating and publishing p*rnographic content for a UK-based firm.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Kundra is married to actress Shilpa Shetty and the couple has two children, son named Viaan and a daughter named Samisha.

Coming back to the memes and reactions of the Twitter users, what are your thoughts on them? Do let us know.

With inputs from IANS.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal