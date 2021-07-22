The Mumbai Police arrested Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi and said that they are the alleged masterminds of an international pornographic films racket.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Businessman and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra, who has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a case involving the creation of pornographic films and its publication through mobile app, used to earn Rs 6-8 lakh daily from the business, Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), Milind Bharambe was quoted as saying by BollywoodLife.

According to the BollywoodLife report, Bharambe said that Raj used to earn 2-3 lakh daily, which later went up to 6-8 lakh.

"Documents of financial transactions run into thousands. We are analysing the details to get exact earnings. The same will be treated as proceeds of crime. So far, we have frozen Rs 7.5 crore in various accounts," Bharambe added.

The Mumbai Police arrested Kundra and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi and said that they are the alleged masterminds of an international pornographic films racket perpetrated through their content production companies based in India and the United Kingdom.

Bharambe said that the two companies had a mobile app called 'HotShots Digital Entertainment', developed by Kenrin Ltd.

The HotShots app is described as the "world's first 18+ app" showcasing some of the hottest models and celebs globally in exclusive photos, short films and hot videos -- implying soft-to-hard porn.

"The free to download app was yanked off by both Apple and Google Playstore for the type of its content. The Mumbai Police have recovered incriminating evidences like several HotShot films, video clips, WhatsApp chats, etc. during the investigation," Bharambe told the media.

Kundra has been sent to police custody till July 23 after being arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of creating and publishing pornographic content.

Meanwhile, adult actress Poonam Pandey has alleged that Raj Kundra leaked her mobile number with a message that said, "I will strip you."

"When I said no to signing the contract, he leaked my phone number with a caption, 'Call me now. I will strip for you'. He released this message along with my personal number and broadcast it. I still remember that after that my phone rang non-stop. I got calls from the whole world, including threatening messages," Poonam told news agency IANS.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta