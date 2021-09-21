In the latest video, Raj Kundra was seen getting inside the car while being surrounded by people outside the jail. Scroll down to watch the clip and read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Raj Kundra was granted bail in the adult films case on Monday. And now the video has come out where the businessman was spotted outside Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, entering his car. The clip was shared by news agency ANI where Raj can be seen surrounded by media personnel as he is going back home in his car.

ANI's latest tweet read as, "Businessman Raj Kundra released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. He was granted bail by a Mumbai court yesterday in connection with pornography case."

#WATCH | Businessman Raj Kundra released from Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai. He was granted bail by a Mumbai court yesterday in connection with pornography case. pic.twitter.com/NUU2mQvVbK — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2021

The businessman secured bail at a surety of Rs 50,000 after spending 60 days in jail. The Mumbai Sessions Court granted bail to Kundra and his co-accused Ryan Thorpe - both nabbed on July 19 - six days after the Mumbai Police Crime Branch on September 15 filed a 1,400-page supplementary charge sheet naming them as among the prime accused.

Soon afterwards, Shilpa Shetty's husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra, along with Thorpe moved the Sessions Court for bail pointing out that since the chargesheet has been filed, it signals an end to the police investigations.

Kundra further stated that he was associated with the company which owned the apps HotShot and Bollyfame for only 10 months and remaining in jail exposed him to the risk of COVID-19 infection.

For the unversed, the racket was busted by Malwani police in Malad west after raiding a bungalow where the adult content was being shot in a bungalow, and the FIR was lodged on February 5, against five accused.

Later, after a five-month probe, Kundra and Thorpe were also arrested and have remained in police and judicial custody till date.

In its supplementary charge sheet, the Mumbai Police have recorded Shilpa Shetty's statement as one of the witnesses in the case.

With IANS inputs.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal