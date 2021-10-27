New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sherlyn Chopra, who has been served with a defamation suit by Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra has said that Raj and Shilpa threatened her with the underworld and requested police to record her statement.

He also mentioned that she has sent a reply notice asking for Rs75 cr for mental harassment. In a recent press interaction, Sherlyn Chopra said, "Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty threatened me with underworld&now sent me defamation notice but I'll not get scared. I request police to record my statement so that cognizance can be taken of my complaint."

" I've sent reply notice asking for Rs75 cr for mental harassment," Sherlyn added. Earlier today, Sherlyn's lawyer Suhail Shariff said that the defamation suit is being used as "a weapon to stifle the pursuit of justice".

Sherlyn took her Twitter and shared, “Here are the first & last pages of my Reply Notice, sent by my Legal Team on Oct 23, 2021, to Ripu Sudan alias Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra with reference to their Defamation Notice.”

Sherlyn's reply from the Legal Notice reads, “A woman cannot be punished for raising voice against the abuse and exploitation faced by her since a right to reputation cannot be protected at the cost of women’s dignity."

The statement said that Sherlyn Chopra has a fundamental right to put her grievance at any platform of her choice.

She alleged that "Raj Kundra’s notice is an instrument for obfuscating the main issue and distracting from the entire controversy in hand".

Sherlyn Chopra said that she is now seeking anticipatory bail in the Bombay High Court. The High Court will hear the case on November 17, 2021.

Sherlyn Chopra in March filed a police complaint against Raj and Shilpa and again on October 14 she lodged a complaint against the duo at the Juhu Police Station.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have sent a defamation notice to actor Sherlyn Chopra seeking an apology and Rs 50 crore in damages for "lewd, below the belt" remarks against them on public platforms. The notice was sent by lawyer Prashant P Patil who represents the couple.

Posted By: Ashita Singh