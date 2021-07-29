One of the two female victims has earlier worked in Hindi, Marathi and Bhojpuri short films. Scroll down to know the whole incident in detail.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the ongoing high profile p*rnography case, now two West Bengal women have filed an FIR for being forced to shoot adult films earlier during this year. In their complaint, they have stated that their videos were circulated on the internet after they were allegedly lured to work in a p*rn movie. According to the actresses, they came across an offer for a photoshoot through Facebook but later they got to know that it was actually for an adult film.

Out of the two victims, one is from Kolkata and the other is from Asansol. According to the duo, they refused to shoot for the p*rn film but the makers allegedly made them work forcefully and were paid 3,500 each after it ended. The whole incident took place in Kolkata's studio near Ballygunge railway station and the FIR has been registered at the New Town police station.

One of the victims even recalled that the makers told them that these videos won't be releasing online. But they did. The videos were circulated on multiple sites and apps post which the women sought legal help.

Amidst all this, police is saying that some of the apps where the videos have been shared are related to Raj Kundra.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the crime branch on July 19 in a case related to alleged creation of p*rnographic films and publishing them through apps. The 45-year-old businessman, who was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, earned at least Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year from his business of production and online distribution of p*rn films, the police had told a magistrate’s court.

Kundra has contended that the films made by him, which the police claimed to be p*rnographic, did not depict direct or explicit sexual acts.

With inputs from PTI.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal