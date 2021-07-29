Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty is the wife of businessman Raj Kundra who has been arrested in the p*rnography case. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty is news since a few days and has been swimming in the pool of controversies. This happened post her husband and businessman Raj Kundra's arrest in an ongoing case of p*ornography.

Shilpa recently recorded her statement with Mumbai Police on Friday for the same and now the news is such that the actress' phone is likely to be cloned by Mumbai Crime Branch. Yes, as per a report of Times Of India, the officials of the Crime Branch will scan the 'Hungama 2' actress' phone pretty soon.

The report even stated further that Shilpa may have to undergo the process of interrogation once again. In the same case, Shilpa Shetty, has reportedly been questioned twice.

For the unversed, Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the crime branch on July 19 in a case related to alleged creation of p*rnographic films and publishing them through apps. The 45-year-old businessman, who was on Tuesday remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, earned at least Rs 1.17 crore between August and December last year from his business of production and online distribution of p*rn films, the police had told a magistrate’s court.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra, on the other hand, has contended that the films made by him, which the police claimed to be p*rnographic, did not depict direct or explicit sexual acts.

Ever since the case has come out, the couple has maintained silence on the same in public. However, Shilpa's sister Shamita recently shared a long cryptic post which seems to be for the trolls. She wrote, "Sometimes the strength within you is not a big fiery flame for all to see.. it is just a tiny spark that whispers ever so softy.. 'You got this .. keep going'. You can’t control how other people receive your energy. Anything you say or do gets filtered through the lens of whatever personal issues they are going through at that moment... which is not about you. Just keep doing your thing with as much integrity and love as possible."

With inputs from PTI.

