Mumbai Police informed about actress Sherlyn Chopra's summon in regards to the ongoing p*rnography case. The actress has been asked to record her statement tomorrow at 11 am. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sherlyn Chopra has been summoned by Crime Branch's Property Cell in the ongoing p*rnography case. This summon has been issued by Mumbai Crime Branch and has asked her to appear tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement.

News agency ANI tweeted, "Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police"





Crime Branch's Property Cell summons Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra, asking her to appear before them tomorrow at 11 am to record her statement in connection with a pornography case: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2021

Recently, in a video, shared by ETimes, Sherlyn said, “When I was first summoned by the investigative team, I didn’t try to run, hide or go missing like other people, who are crying out loud that their hearts go out to Shilpa and her kids. I didn’t go underground; I didn’t try to leave this city or India for that matter. On March 2021, I went to the cyber-cell office and recorded my unbiased statement. I have a lot of say on this subject, but this matter is subjudice right now, it would be inappropriate for me to make any sort of comment. But if you want to investigate it further as a reporter or newsperson, I’d request them to contact the cyber-cell office and read excerpts from my statement."

In her statement, she said, "At this moment my heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids. I can’t imagine what she must be going through. So, I refuse to use this opportunity to highlight my trauma. The only thing I’ll add is that I have filed a police complaint in 2019 against Raj Kundra and subsequently registered a case at the honourable high court of Bombay against him for fraud and theft. This matter is subjudice, hence I would prefer to limit my statements. Also, I have full faith in our police and the judicial process."

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been sent to custody till July 27 in the p*rnographic case. For the unversed, he was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing p*rn films and selling them to UK-based firm and broadcasting them through mobile apps. Raj was earlier ordered to be behind bars till July 23 which now has been extended for 4 more days.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal