Raj Kundra will remain in police custody till July 23. He was arrested for his involvement in producing and selling p*rn films. Scroll down to read about his wife Shilpa Shetty.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After Raj Kundra's arrest in the latest p*rnographic content case, it was being speculated that Shilpa Shetty will also be summoned. She is one of the directors of Raj Kundra's companies, Viaan Industries. However, now the recent reports suggest otherwise.

Yes, a source has told ETimes that the actress will not be served a summon in this case. The report states, "Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Viaan Industries while the police investigation is probing into Kenrin only."

For the unversed, Kenrin is a UK-based firm and the parent company of the HotShots app, which was involved in p*rnographic content distribution.

Meanwhile, recently, at a press conference, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) had said, “Though the company was registered in London, the content creation, operation of the app and accounting was done through Kundra's Viaan Industries.”

On the other hand, talking about Shilpa Shetty, after maintaining silence for a few days, the actress has shared a cryptic note on social media talking about surviving challenges from a book penned by James Thurber. The picture shared on social media marks her first post after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest in an alleged p*rn content controversy.

Shilpa posted a chapter from the book on her Instagram story late Thursday. The actress highlighted the quote which read: "The place we need to be is right here, right now. Not looking anxiously at what has been or what might be but fully aware of what is."

"I take a deep breath, knowing that I'm lucky to be alive. I have survived challenges in the past and will survive challenges in the future. Nothing need distract me from living my life today."

Raj Kundra was sent to police custody till July 23 after being arrested by Mumbai Police on charges of creating and publishing p*rnographic content.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal