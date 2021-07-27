Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra who is accused of making p*rnographic films through apps earned in crores from his 'plan B' said the Mumbai police. Bollyfame media was allegedly launched by Kundra as plan B to shift the content from HotShot.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra who is accused of making pornographic films through apps earned in crores from his 'plan B' said the Mumbai police according to a report by Mid-Day.

As per the report, the first charge sheet filed by the Mumbai police against Kundra projects a gross revenue of Rs 146,00,00,000 and a net profit of Rs 30,42,01,400 under the name of Bollyfame Media Limited for the year 2023-24.

Bollyfame media was allegedly launched by Kundra as plan B to shift the content from HotShot. After the adult film content app Hotshots was banned from Google Playstore and Apple phones last year, Bollyfame was the app that was used by Kundra for selling the content.

WhatsApp chats between co-accused Umesh Kamat, Kundra, and his brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi reveals that he (Kundra) used Bollyfame in case HotShot faces legal issues.

Kundra had set a target of earning Rs 73 crore in the year 2022-23 from his company. However, in the charge sheet, it is not mentioned whether this projection is for Bollyfame or any other company.

“The documents were seized from Kamat. Kundra was not arrested when we filed the first charge sheet. As the investigation progresses, we will get more clarity about Bollyfame and the same will be covered in a supplementary charge sheet,” a Crime Branch officer said as quoted by Mid Day.

According to the Mid-Day report, the Crime branch will do a forensic analysis of the server from Kundra’s office to get more clarity on what was uploaded on the app. The server was seized on July 20 during raids at the premises of Viaan Industries and JL Streaming, companies Kundra owned by Kundra.

Meanwhile, Raj Kundra has challenged his arrest in the Bombay High Court. He is arrested under sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intent), 292, and 293 (obscenity and indecency) of the Indian Penal Code and related sections of the Information Act.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha