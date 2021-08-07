Sherlyn Chopra was questioned in connection to p*rn racket by Mumbai Police Crime Branch cell on Friday. The actress has filed a complaint against businessman Raj Kundra in April. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Sherlyn Chopra was recently questioned by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch on Friday in connection with a p*rn racket involving businessman Raj Kundra. As per the actress, she has stepped forward to help those women who have been duped into this case. She had even filed a complaint against businessman Raj Kundra in April.

According to a leading daily, Sherlyn Chopra said, "They asked me about my agreement with Armsprime and what the terms and conditions of the contract were. They even asked about how many videos I shot with them and who all were a part of the content production. They also asked, 'Raj Kundra ke sath mere kaise sambandh the' and what about the other companies owned by him, 'do you have any information about them'? The whole day was spent sharing the information. Even I asked if there are any more questions, please ask as I want justice for all the women, artists who have been victims of this pornography racket."

Sherlyn Chopra also opposed Rakhi Sawant. She said, "People like Rakhi Sawant, who comes forward and says that Raj Kundra is this, Shilpa Shetty is that, 'Jai Jai Kaar karte hain', should understand that they shouldn't make any generic statements without checking the facts."

For the unversed, Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra has been granted judicial custody till August 10 in a case pertaining to alleged production and distribution of p*rn content to a UK-based firm.

Meanwhile, the 'Hungama 2' actress has said that she will not comment on the case as it is subjudice and also requested the media for some privacy saying the past few days have been challenging for her "on every front".

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal