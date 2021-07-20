Kundra was taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office following his medical examination at JJ Hospital on Tuesday morning. A total of 15 people have been arrested in the case so far, with Raj Kundra touted to be the ‘mastermind’ in the case.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Raj Kundra, the British-Indian businessman and the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty was arrested Monday late night by the crime branch of Mumbai Police. Raj Kundra's arrest was made in connection with a case related to creating pornographic content and pushing it through some mobile applications. According to Mumbai Police which acted against Kundra in response to a complaint registered at Mumbai’s Malwani Police station on February 4, 2021, the London-born and raised businessman appears to be a ‘key conspirator’ in the case.

The pornographic videos were reportedly shot in India and were then transferred to the UK via WeTransfer to Kenrin, a UK-based firm.

Kundra was taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner’s office following his medical examination at JJ Hospital on Tuesday morning. A total of 15 people have been arrested in the case so far, with Raj Kundra touted to be the ‘mastermind’ in the case.

Who said what in the alleged case of creating pornographic content?

According to several media reports, filmmaker-TV producer Ekta Kapoor had recorded her statement in the case on March 26. A month ago, adult Indian stars Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey had reportedly told Maharashtra Cyber Cell that Raj Kundra brought them in the adult industry. Reports suggest that Sherlyn also went on to claim that Raj paid her Rs 30 Lakh per project, having done 15 to 20 projects so far.

From connections with D-Gang aide to clean chit in IPL spot fixing case

Raj Kundra, most recently, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in October 2019, in a case involving business dealings with a man named Ranjeet Bindra, whom Mumbai Police had arrested for allegedly being a frontman for Dawood Ibrahim's aide Iqbal Mirchi.

Kundra was given a clean chit in 2013 in the infamous IPL spot fixing case, allegedly involving several cricketers of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, partly owned by Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra. A report in rediff.com had claimed back then that the spot-fixing "command" originated from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's outfit.

What all businesses Raj Kundra is into?

Raj Kundra’s businesses are not limited to anything singular. A college drop-out, he rose from being a pashmina trader to an international entrepreneur having businesses in a range of fields — from entertainment to hospitality and from private fund trading to Gaming and Animation.

He owns a company named Essential General Trading LLC, which deals in precious metals, mining, constructions and energy products. Kundra’s Essential Sports and Media reportedly has businesses in private fund trading in equity markets apart from production and distribution of sports related events.

Raj started a company called Viaan Industries in 2014 which deals in Gaming, Licensing, Technology and Animation.

Reports suggest that Mumbai Police Crime Branch is likely to ask for Raj Kundra’s remand in a Mumbai court on July 20, following which more details about the racket involving the creation of pornographic content are likely to see the daylight.

Raj Kundra married actress Shilpa Shetty in 2009 after divorcing his first wife Kavita. Raj and Shilpa are parents to a son and a daughter.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma