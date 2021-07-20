Here we look back at the controversies associated with Raj Kundra in past, which grabbed national attention in past many years.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Raj Kundra, a businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, has again made it to the headlines for the wrong reason. He was arrested on Monday night on charges of creating pornographic content. However, this is not the first time that Kundra has found himself in the middle of a scandal. Adult actress Poonam Pandey released a statement on Tuesday after Kundra was arrested by Mumbai Police Crime Branch in connection to an alleged pornography racket. Pandey said that her heart goes out to Shilpa Shetty and her kids and therefore, she added, she can’t use this moment to highlight her trauma. Actress Sherlyn Chopra too had alleged earlier that Kundra was responsible for her entry into the adult industry.

Here's a look at some of the biggest controversies of Raj Kundra in the past:

Connections with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide

In October 2019, Raj Kundra was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in October 2019, in a case involving business dealings with a man named Ranjeet Bindra, whom Mumbai Police had arrested for allegedly being a frontman for Dawood Ibrahim's aide Iqbal Mirchi. Kundra accepted that he had business dealings with Bindra but it was purely professional in nature while going on to claim that he did not know of Bindra’s association with Iqbal Mirch prior to his business dealings.

IPL spot-fixing controversy

Raj Kundra was grilled by Delhi Police in connection with IPL betting and spot fixing scandal, in which three players of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals – that Kundra co-owned along with Shilpa Shetty – were arrested. Kundra reportedly confessed about betting through bookie but not taking the fixing route for it. Kundra was then suspended from participating in any kind of events related to cricket.

In 2013, Kundra got a clean chit from Delhi Police in the case in response to an RTI query.

Other personal controversies

Raj Kundra married Kavita Kundra in 2005 and divorced her in 2007. Kundra then married actress Shilpa Shetty in 2009. Kundra, in an interview with Pinkvilla, alleged that his former wife was having an affair with his sister’s husband that led to his divorce.

Raj Kundra will remain in Police custody till Friday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma