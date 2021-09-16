New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the latest development of Raj Kundra's adult film case, a voluminous supplementary charge sheet has been filed against the businessman by Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. As per the officials, the 1500-page charge sheet includes statements of his wife Shilpa Shetty, Sherlyn Chopra and 41 others.

 

Raj Kundra, was arrested on July 19 in the sensational case in which there are several other accused, and the charge sheet running into around 1,500 pages, has been lodged before a Mumbai magistrate court.

In April, the police had filed its first charge sheet in the case against nine people who were originally accused, and after their subsequent investigations, two more accused, including Kundra, were nabbed.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Raj Kundra's wife actress Shilpa Shetty is leading her usual life. She recently welcomed Ganpati during Ganesh Utsav and also posted a few glimpses of the same. Apart from that, the actress visited Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir.

The police have contended that Raj Kundra, who is currently in judicial custody, along with his company Viaan Enterprises' IT head Ryan Thorpe, were allegedly engaged in creating adult film content that was published through some paid p*rn apps and sold to UK based firm.

The alleged scam came to light early this year when the Malad police raided a bungalow at Madh Island where the adult films were reportedly being shot leading to the arrest of the filmmakers, the actors, and the technical staff.

The Mumbai Police have formed a special investigation team and filed multiple FIRs in the case after more complainants, including some television and film industry celebs came forward.

 With IANS inputs

