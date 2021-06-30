Raj Kaushal funeral: In one of the videos posted by Viral Bhayani, Mandira was seen crying bitterly in the arms of Ronit Roy while bidding adieu to her husband.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Celebs woke up to one of the shocking and saddest news of Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal demise. The filmmaker and producer passed away at 4:30 AM today, June 30, after suffering a cardiac arrest. As soon as this news broke out, celebs such as Rohit bose Roy, Neha Dhupia, Divya Dutta, Tisca Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Ronit Roy and Anupam Kher, among others, expressed their shock and condoled his death.

Whereas, several celebs, including Dino Morea, Ronit Roy, Ashish Chowdhry, Sameer Soni, Apurva Agnihotri and Huma Qureshi, were spotted outside Mandira and Raj's residence for late producer's funeral. The pictures and videos of the same are doing rounds on several entertainment portals. In one of the videos posted by Viral Bhayani on their Instagram handle, Mandira can be seen crying bitterly in the arms of Ronit Roy while bidding adieu to her husband. The mortal remains of the late producer were being taken to the funeral site.

Here have a look at the pics of Raj Kaushal's funeral:

Talking to ETimes, Dino Morea expressed his grief over the demise of his dear friend Raj Kaushal. He was quoted saying, "This is so sad. I was supposed to meet him last week and I couldn't because I was not feeling well. He was such a great guy, and it is sad that such a thing happened, he is so young, and he had a heart attack this morning at 4:30. Just makes us wonder we need to live life and live it every day. This is so sad, I am at a loss for words.”

Talking about Raj Kaushal, he was 49 years old when he breathed his last. He has directed and produced three films, namely Anthony Kaun Hai, Shaadi Ka Laddoo and Pyaar Mein Kabhi. Mandira and Raj tied the knot on February 14, 1999, and welcomed their son Vir in 2011 on June 19. Last year the couple welcomed a new member into their family. On July 28, 2020, they adopted a 4-year-old girl and named her Tara Bedi Kaushal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv