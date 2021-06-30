New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actress Mandira Bedi's husband, Raj Kaushal, an actor, director and producer, passed away on early June 30, Wednesday. Reportedly, her husband succumbed to death after suffering a heart attack at home. This sad news was confirmed by director Onir who had worked with Raj on My Brother Nikhil. However, the family is yet to release an official statement on the demise of Raj Kaushal.

Taking to his Twitter handle, he wrote, "Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul (sic)."

Gone too soon. We lost Film maker and Producer @rajkaushal1 this morning. Very Sad. He was one of the producers of my first film #MyBrotherNikhil. One of those few who believed in our vision and supported us. Prayers for his soul. pic.twitter.com/zAitFfYrS7 — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर he/him (@IamOnir) June 30, 2021

Actor Rohit Bose Roy also took to his social media handle and posted a pic of Raj along with a heartfelt note. A part of his note reads, "Raj, my friend, my brother… keep spreading the cheer where ever your next abode is… Knowing your penchant for good homes, I am sure you are looking for a good spot in heaven RIGHT NOW! We all loved you dearly and you know that … unfortunately, we kept saying next week next week and that week never came. See you on the other side my bro….Till we raise hell again, REST IN PEACE."

(Photo: Rohit Bose Roy/Instagram)

Actress Divya Dutta also expressed her disbelief. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “What! Omg! No! Gone oo soon Raj!”

What !!! Omg! Noo!!! Gone too soon Raj!! RIP https://t.co/kP9CpKv9Ag — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 30, 2021

Tisca Chopra also called the demise of Raj “shocking” and wrote,

“My heart goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids. #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed."

Cannot believe #RajKaushal isn’t with us any more .. just so shocking. My hear goes out to @mandybedi and her two lovely kids #RIP our happy smiling Raj.. your gentle soul will be missed 💔 — Tisca Chopra (@tiscatime) June 30, 2021

TV and film personality Roshan Abbas wrote, “Heard the terrible news about @rajkaushal1 . May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends.”

Heard the terrible news about @rajkaushal1 . May your Jar of Hope always be filled in the afterlife as it was here. I will miss you terribly. Strength to the family and friends. — Roshan Abbas (@roshanabbas) June 30, 2021

This news has come as a shocker to everyone, as on Sunday, Raj and Mandira were seen partying with their industry friends. The pics of the same were shared by Raj on his social media handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kaushal (@rajkaushal)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Kaushal (@rajkaushal)

Raj Kaushal is survived by his wife Mandira Bedi and two children, Vir and Tara.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv