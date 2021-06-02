New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's legendary actor Raj Kapoor excelled in all genres, whether it was acting, filmmaking, producing or directing. Also known as Showman, he made his debut with Madhubala from film Neelkamal in 1947 and then there was no looking back for the veteran actor. He went on to give several blockbuster films, including Shree 420, Aag, Awara and eight consecutive hits with ever-green actress Nargis. He also won several prestigious awards during his filmy career, including 3 National Awards and 11 Filmfare Awards. For unversed, the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award is named after Raj Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor's films were progressive and way ahead of the time. They carried a strong message and always ended up giving the viewers a taste of realism. Even today, his films are quite relatable.

The actor breathed his last on June 2, 1988, at the age of 63. However, he is still remembered by everyone for his great contribution to Hindi mainstream cinema. So, on the eve of Raj Kapoor's 33rd Death Anniversary, let's remember the ever-green actor-filmmaker by listening to these iconic songs from his films.

Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua- Shree 420





Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Se- Anari (1959)





Awara Hoon- Awara (1951)





Mera Joota Hai Japani-Shree 420 (1955)





Sajan Re Jhhot Mat Bolo- Teewsri Kasam (1966)





Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan- Mera Naam Joker

Duniya Bananewale-Teesri Kasam





Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi-Chori Chori (1956)





Kehta Hai Joker Saara Zamana- Mera Naam Joker (1970)





Aye Bhai Zara Dekh Ke Chalo- Mera Naam Joker





Born as Shrishti Nath Kapoor, he even launched several new faces such as Dimple Kapadia, Nimmi, music directors Shankar-Jaikishan and many more, who went on to became a star in the entertainment industry. Apart from this, he was also known for his romantic linkups with then actresses. Among the most popular ones was with Nargis during the 1940s and 1950s. However, they never confirmed their relationship. It was only in 2017, his second son, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor confirmed his father's affairs in his autobiography Khullam Khulla.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv