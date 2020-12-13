Raj Kapoor Birth Anniversary: Kapoor is regarded as one of the most influential actors and filmmakers in the Indian cinema and his works were admired by audiences worldwide, especially in former Soviet Union, China, and Africa.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: December 14 marks the birth anniversary of Hindi film industry's first and greatest showman Raj Kapoor. Kapoor is regarded as one of the most influential actors and filmmakers in the Indian cinema and his works were admired by audiences worldwide, especially in former Soviet Union, China, and Africa.

For his diverse body of works, Kapoor received several accolades in the lifetime, including three National Film awards, 11 filmfare awards. On the occasion of his 95th birth anniversary, let's have a look at his journey in the film industry.

Kapoor began his acting career at the age of 10 with 1935's Inquilab, though his big break came not until 1947 with the lead role in Neel Kamal opposite Madhubala. By the next year, he had established his own film studio RK Films. The studio's first venture Aag, which starred Kapoor, was a commercial failure, though it found success with 1949's Barsaat. Kapoor's first major success as an actor was Mehboob Khan's Andaz, which also starred Dilip Kumar and Nargis.

Over the next decade, Kapoor produced and starred in various hit films, including Aawara (1991), Shree 420 (1955), and Jis Desh Main Ganga Behti hai (1960). During these years, Kapoor began to find great success and critical acclaim outside India, especially in former Soviet Union, China, and Africa. Other of his home production, his other notable works included: Chori Chori, Do Ustad, Anhonee, and Dastan.

Several of Kapoor's films in the sixties, including Around the World, Sapnon ke Saudagar, and Dulha Dulhan did not perform well at the box office. He then took six years to make Mera Naam Jokar, which tanked at the box office and put him and his family into a financial crisis. Kapoor continued to direct and star in film through 1970s and 1980s and launched three of his sons with his own directorial.

Kapoor died in 1988 at the age of 63 due to complications related to Asthma. At the time of his death, he was working on an Indo-Pakistan based love story titled Henna.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja