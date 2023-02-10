Raj And DK's 'Farzi' And 'The Family Man' To Have A Crossover? Here's What We Know

Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj and DK, are back with another web series 'Farzi' after the grand success of The Family Man. Farzi stars Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role and it is streaming on Prime Video. As both the shows are on Prime Video, it has been reported that Raj and DK are planning to make their own spy universe.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Farzi is from the same universe as The Family Man and it is expected that the two shows will have a crossover.

“The talented director duo has created their own Spy Universe. Their latest show, Farzi, which releases tomorrow on February 10, is from the same universe as Manoj Bajpayee’s much-loved series, The Family Man. In fact, they have also attempted a crossover of the two series. Viewers will get to experience it in Farzi and are surely going to lap it up,” a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added, "We have seen many cinematic universes. Raj and DK’s Spy Universe is the first such digital universe, especially for OTT in India. It also opens up plenty of opportunities for the writers and makers as both shows have some interesting characters.”

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, Farzi also stars Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar, and Kubbra Sait.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raj and DK will direct 'Citadel' as well, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabu and Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Citadel is also a spy web series and is produced by the Russo Brothers.

Citadel will be an India spin-off of the American series of the same name and it is produced by the Russo Brothers. The American version of the show stars Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.